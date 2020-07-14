19 more test COVID-19 positive in Muzaffarnagar

19 more test COVID-19 positive in MuzaffarnagarPTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 14-07-2020 19:48 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 19:48 IST
Nineteen more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on Tuesday, taking the total number of active cases in the district to 160, officials said
According to District Magistrate Selvakumari J, the health department received 230 sample results, of which 19 were positive
The new cases reported in the district include ten people from Budhana town, the officials added.
