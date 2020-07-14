Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 89,000 people affected by floods in Meghalaya

More than 89,000 people have been affected by floods in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district, officials said on Tuesday. Many areas of the district have been flooded and the situation is bad in Tikrikilla, Demdema and Selsella blocks, they said. The Jinjiram river, a tributary of the Brahmaputra, is overflowing, the officials said.

PTI | Tura | Updated: 14-07-2020 20:18 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 20:18 IST
Over 89,000 people affected by floods in Meghalaya

More than 89,000 people have been affected by floods in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district, officials said on Tuesday. Many areas of the district have been flooded and the situation is bad in Tikrikilla, Demdema and Selsella blocks, they said.

The Jinjiram river, a tributary of the Brahmaputra, is overflowing, the officials said. "The situation is bad and three blocks -- Tikrikilla, Demdema and Selsella -- have been affected. The situation is being monitored," West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh said.

He said at least 16,400 households with a population of over 89,000 have been affected by the deluge. The district administration has announced a seven-day Gratuitous Relief (GR) and affected people in three community and rural development blocks have been moved to safer places, the officials said.

Most people in low-lying areas have already moved to higher ground on the AMPT (Agia, Medhipara, Phulbari, Tura) road in order to avoid loss to lives and to save their livestock from drowning, a senior official from Selsella block office said. According to latest reports, water levels have risen in Tikrikilla, Demdema and Selsella blocks.

Charbatapara, Moulakandi and Patharkata villages under Demdema Block, Rajpur, many parts of Old and New Bhaitbari, Rajabala, Chokchokia and Selsella have been affected, according to the district administration. Many sections of the AMPT road, many PWD roads across the three blocks and the Selsella-Tura road are submerged, a PWD official said.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Indiana Jones 5 release date postponed, Harrison Ford to return, other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Udupi to close borders from Wednesday, total lockdown in Dakshina Kannada district

Choosing not to impose a total lockdown on the lines of Dakshina Kannada, the Udupi district administration has decided to seal its borders for two weeks from Wednesday. Udupi Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha told reporters that those who w...

Yes Bank garners Rs 4,100-cr from anchor investors ahead of FPO

Private sector lender Yes Bank on Tuesday said it has raised around Rs 4,100 crore from anchor investors ahead of its follow-on public offer that opens on Wednesday. The company has decided to allocate 3,415,384,614 shares at Rs 12 per shar...

BJP not in favour of imposition of Art 356 in WB: Dilip Ghosh

BJP West Bengal unit president Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday said that the party was not in favour of imposition of Article 356 in the state and it would fight and defeat the ruling Trinamool Congress democratically. He told newspersons that party...

9 more people die in flood-related incidents in Assam, toll rises to 85

Nine more people died in flood-related incidents in Assam on Tuesday and 33 lakh people across 28 districts of the state are affected by the deluge, as per an official bulletin. Three persons died in Dibrugarh district, two each in Tinsukia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020