CBI arrests Delhi police constable

CBI arrests Delhi police constablePTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2020 20:22 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 20:18 IST
The CBI has arrested a Delhi police constable while allegedly receiving a bribe to release a person he had picked up a few days ago, officials said Tuesday
Constable Vikram and a head constable posted at Subhash Place police station had picked up the person when he was playing cards at his friend's house, the friend said in a complaint to CBI. The central agency then laid a trap and arrest Vikram red-handed, officials said
The constable had allegedly demanded Rs 35,000 as a bribe to release him, they said.
