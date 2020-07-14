CBI arrests Delhi police constable

The CBI has arrested a Delhi police constable while allegedly receiving a bribe to release a person he had picked up a few days ago, officials said Tuesday

Constable Vikram and a head constable posted at Subhash Place police station had picked up the person when he was playing cards at his friend's house, the friend said in a complaint to CBI. The central agency then laid a trap and arrest Vikram red-handed, officials said

The constable had allegedly demanded Rs 35,000 as a bribe to release him, they said.