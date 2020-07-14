Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bihar govt clamps lockdown from July 16-31 to halt sharp rise in Covid cases

Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi in a tweet blamed the recent spike on "laxity in taking precautions at public places" and urged people to demonstrate a "collective will" to break the infection chain during the coming phase of lockdown. The state government order, which cited a Ministry of Home Affairs communication of June 29 for containment of the pandemic, also said the decision was taken in view of the "alarming surge in COVID 19 cases...in last three weeks".

PTI | Patna | Updated: 14-07-2020 21:17 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 21:17 IST
Bihar govt clamps lockdown from July 16-31 to halt sharp rise in Covid cases

Rattled by an unprecedented spike in COVID-19 cases, the Bihar government on Tuesday announced a 15-day lockdown that would come into force later this week and remain in effect till the end of July. A government order said restrictions between July 16 and July 31 will remain applicable to all district, sub-division and block headquarters and municipal areas. Government offices, private and commercial establishments, barring some exceptions, and places of religious worship and educational institutions will remain closed.

The announcement came as the state registered its worst daily increase in COVID-19 patients with 1,432 cases. Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi in a tweet blamed the recent spike on "laxity in taking precautions at public places" and urged people to demonstrate a "collective will" to break the infection chain during the coming phase of lockdown.

The state government order, which cited a Ministry of Home Affairs communication of June 29 for containment of the pandemic, also said the decision was taken in view of the "alarming surge in COVID 19 cases...in last three weeks". The state's tally rose by more than two-fold during the period. Till date, the state has reported 18,853 positive cases, including 143 deaths.

Over 30 lakh migrants from different parts of the country have returned to Bihar and many of them have been found infected with the virus. Two state ministers and several MLAs have also tested positive for the virus.

At BJP state headquarters in Patna, more than 20 people, including four senior office-bearers, have tested positive for COVID-19, its Bihar unit chief Sanjay Jaiswal said. Reports in a section of the media here, however, stated that the number of people found infected was as high as 75.

Transport services "will remain suspended" during the lockdown though ferrying of taxis and auto-rickshaws will be allowed. Industrial establishments will be allowed to function and construction activities will be permitted with strict adherence to social distancing norms and wearing of masks. Agricultural activities, along with shops relating to the same, will also be allowed to function.

Air and rail traffic will remain functional and transportation of goods, including loading and unloading at warehouses, "will be allowed without any hindrance". Those plying their vehicles for commuting to and from their places of work will be required to carry their I-cards.

The order passed by a special secretary to the state government "supersedes all orders issued by district magistrates concerned in their respective area of jurisdiction" and the DMs "cannot dilute restrictions but, based on their assessment of the situation, may prohibit certain activities in areas outside containment zones". Lockdowns have been in place in nearly a quarter of the states 38 districts, for the past few days, clamped by the local administrations.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Indiana Jones 5 release date postponed, Harrison Ford to return, other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

'Golden' tigress in Kaziranga a case of colour aberration

An adult golden tigress, recently spotted in Assams Kaziranga National Park, is primarily a singular case of colour aberration caused by a unique gene, experts said on Tuesday. The only such big cat in the park, first spotted in 2014 during...

Rajasthan to go MP way, MVA govt will not last long: Athawale

The Congress has already lost power in Madhya Pradesh and is about to be unseated in Rajasthan, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said on Tuesday and claimed the MVA government in Maharashtra, too, will not last long. Athawale, a BJP ally who ...

UK tables new 'cheaper, quicker and easier' Health Visa in Parliament

The UK government tabled a new cheaper, quicker and easier Health and Care Visa in Parliament on Tuesday, aimed at attracting overseas doctors, nurses and healthcare professionals to the state-funded National Health Service NHS as part of a...

More U.S. schools go online-only; Florida, Alabama report record rise in COVID-19 deaths

With coronavirus infections and deaths rising in many parts of the country, U.S. educators from California to Wisconsin are opting for online learning rather than a return to classrooms when the school year begins in a few weeks. Florida re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020