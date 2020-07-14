Amravati COVID-19 case count reaches 1,000

The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's Amravati district increased by 21 on Tuesday to reach the 1,000 marks, an official said. With this, it has become the third district after Nagpur and Akola in Vidarbha region to have 1,000 cases.

Amravati had reported its first coronavirus positive case on April 4. A total of 648 cases have recovered so far while 35 patients have died, leaving the district with 317 active cases.