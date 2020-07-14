Left Menu
Development News Edition

After rescuing dog from roof, MP man killed in shed collapse

PTI | Burhanpur | Updated: 14-07-2020 21:55 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 21:55 IST
After rescuing dog from roof, MP man killed in shed collapse

A man who climbed up theshed of a factory in Nepanagar in Madhya Pradesh a few daysago to rescue a dog there and suffered severe injuries after apart of the structure collapsed died in a hospital on Tuesday,an official said

On Saturday, Satnam Singh Bagga (55), power plant incharge of Nepa Limited, had successfully rescued a dog fromthe top of the shed and was coming down when a dilapidatedportion of the roof caved in, said the Central governmentundertaking's director (finance) Pradeep Naik

"He was rushed to hospital where died on Tuesday. Heis survived by his Chandigarh-based family," Naik added.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

O'Reilly, MacKinnon, Matthews finalists for Lady Byng

St. Louis Blues forward Ryan OReilly is bidding to win his second Lady Byng Trophy. OReilly, who received the honor in 2013-14 with Colorado, joined Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon and Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews in being ...

FBI leads search for hackers who hijacked Twitter accounts, scammed bitcoins

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is leading an inquiry into the Twitter hacking, according to sources familiar with the situation, as more Washington lawmakers raised alarms about the breach of high-profile accounts on the social media p...

India says Pakistan broke agreement on unimpeded consular access to convicted spy

India on Thursday said its diplomats protested and left a meeting arranged by Pakistan in Islamabad with an Indian man condemned to death on charges of spying, saying an agreement to allow unimpeded consular access had not been honored by P...

Admit Varavara Rao to super specialty hospital, demands Chidambaram

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday demanded that jailed poet and activist Varavara Rao be released immediately and admitted to a super specialty hospital. Raos health is a matter of grave concern, Chidambaram said.The 80-year-old, an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020