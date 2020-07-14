After rescuing dog from roof, MP man killed in shed collapse

A man who climbed up theshed of a factory in Nepanagar in Madhya Pradesh a few daysago to rescue a dog there and suffered severe injuries after apart of the structure collapsed died in a hospital on Tuesday,an official said

On Saturday, Satnam Singh Bagga (55), power plant incharge of Nepa Limited, had successfully rescued a dog fromthe top of the shed and was coming down when a dilapidatedportion of the roof caved in, said the Central governmentundertaking's director (finance) Pradeep Naik

"He was rushed to hospital where died on Tuesday. Heis survived by his Chandigarh-based family," Naik added.