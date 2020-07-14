2 Maha cops held by ACB for demanding bribe from trucker

Two constables of Nagpur ruralpolice were nabbed by Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau onTuesday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs5,000 from a truck owner, an official said

Surendra Madhukarrao Thakre (40) and Amol BabanraoKale (39), both attached to Khaparkheda police station,demanded the money as 'entry fee" after the complainant'struck was seized on June 9 on the charge of illegal sandtransportation, the ACB official said

"We laid a trap on Tuesday and caught Thakre and Kalered-handed. They were charged under Prevention of CorruptionAct. A case was registered at Khaparkheda police station," headded.