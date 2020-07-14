2 new COVID-19 cases in Mizoram, tally rises to 233

Left Menu
Two more persons, including a 12 -year-old boy, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the state's tally to 233, an official said on Tuesday. Of the total 233 COVID-19 cases, 74 are active as 159 people have recovered from the disease, he said. The two new cases were confirmed at Zoram Medical College (ZMC) on Monday night, the official said.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 14-07-2020 22:29 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 22:29 IST
Two more persons, including a 12 -year-old boy, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the state's tally to 233, an official said on Tuesday. Of the total 233 COVID-19 cases, 74 are active as 159 people have recovered from the disease, he said.

The two new cases were confirmed at Zoram Medical College (ZMC) on Monday night, the official said. The official said that one of the patients was Assam Rifles personnel, who had returned from Maharashtra and is currently posted at Zokhawsang near Aizawl while the boy was a Karnataka returnee belonging to Aizawl district.

Both of them are asymptomatic, he said. Meanwhile, the Information and Public Relation department said that eight people undergoing treatment at a Dedicated Covid-19 Health Centre (DCHC) in south Mizoram's Siaha town, recovered from the disease on Tuesday, taking the total number of recovered people to 159.

