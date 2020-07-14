Left Menu
Development News Edition

AP CM announces Rs 15k for last rites of COVID victims

The Chief Minister also warned that the government would take strict action against COVID hospitals if they were found denying medical treatment to patients. He also instructed the officials to take up a one week special drive to provide quality services in the quarantine centres where the call centre number should be displayed for registering complaints.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 14-07-2020 23:00 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 23:00 IST
AP CM announces Rs 15k for last rites of COVID victims

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday announced Rs 15,000 for the final rites of those who died of COVID-19, a decision taken after the Opposition TDP criticised the government for alleged inhuman handling of bodies of coronavirus victims. The Chief Minister also warned that the government would take strict action against COVID hospitals if they were found denying medical treatment to patients.

He also instructed the officials to take up a one week special drive to provide quality services in the quarantine centres where the call centre number should be displayed for registering complaints. These decisions were taken after a review meeting on COVID-19 containment measures held here.

"Rs 15,000 should be given towards the last rites of the deceased and (CM) instructed the officials to issue orders immediately," an official statement quoted him as having said at the meeting. Stating that no hospital should turn away COVID patients, the Chief Minister said, "If the hospital authority refuses to do so, he will be dealt with severely and the hospital permissions will be revoked." The CM also directed officials to focus on hygiene, medicines, quality of food at quarantine centres and ensure that the call centre number for complaints is displayed at every Covid Centre and that feedback be collected regularly.

Awareness should be created among people on the need and availability of undergoing tests and what a person who suspects that he has COVID symptoms should do. The tests should also be carried out as per Standard Operating Procedure, which should mention the category that one has to undergo the tests, the Chief Minister added.

In the meeting, officials informed him that tests are being conducted in containment zones after tracing the contacts and the main reason for the deaths was patients showing up in an advanced stage of COVID. They also indicated that 17,000 doctors and over 12,000 nurses could be required in the coming days for handling COVID patients in the state.

The Chief Minister has asked the officials to prepare an action plan, keeping future needs in mind. Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Medical and Health Alla Nani, Chief Secretary Neelam Sawhney, DGP Goutham Sawang, Medical and Health Special Chief Secretary K S Jawar Reddy and other officials participated in the meeting.

Last week, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu, had tweeted a video, showing bodies of coronavirus victims being dumped into a pit with the help of a JCB and demanded an apology from the Chief Minister. Naidu had tweeted that such incidents are occurring time and again in the state and slammed the government for not giving the patients a 'respectful departure'.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Indiana Jones 5 release date postponed, Harrison Ford to return, other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. carries out first execution in 17 years after overnight Supreme Court ruling

The U.S. government carried out its first execution in 17 years on Tuesday, putting to death convicted murderer Daniel Lee over objections by his victims relatives after the Supreme Court cleared the way with an overnight ruling. Lee, 47, w...

133 mn jobs globally by 2022 that combine humans efforts, machines, algorithms: NGO

By 2022, there will be at least 133 million jobs globally combining humans efforts, machines and algorithms, a not-for-profit organisation said on Tuesday, stressing the need for increasing digital and English literacy for youth in India. ...

Under new scheme, C'garh govt to buy cow dung for Rs 2 per kg

The Chhattisgarh government on Tuesday decided to procure cow dung at Rs 2 per kilogram from cattle rearers as part of its Gaudhan Nyay Yojana which will be launched on July 20, coinciding with local Hareli festival, an official said. The d...

WRAPUP 2-Beijing's Hong Kong office warns pro-democracy poll could violate new security law

Beijings top representative office in Hong Kong has warned that pro-democracy oppositions primary elections at the weekend could violate a new national security law, exacerbating concerns over a crackdown on the former British colonys democ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020