Poba Reserve Forest in Assam's Dhemaji to be upgraded to wildlife sanctuary

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal announced on Tuesday that Poba Reserve Forest in Dhemaji district would be upgraded to a wildlife sanctuary. The chief minister made the announcement during a review meeting of the flood scenario at Jonai in the district.

Poba Reserve Forest, declared in 1924 with an area of 10,522 hectares, is home to large number of flora and fauna, an official statement said. Sonowal also visited the Outer Jonai and Bera Sapori areas in the district antd took stock of the devastation caused by the flood, besides interacting with the inmates of a relief camp there, it added.