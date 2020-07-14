Two COVID-19 patients flee from Odisha hospital
Two COVID-19 patients fled from a hospital in Odisha's Ganjam district, police said on Tuesday. However, they fled from the hospital on July 12, he added. We have registered a case after the hospital authorities lodged a complaint in this regard on Monday, said Bibek Mahant, the inspector in-charge of Gopalpur police station.PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 14-07-2020 23:34 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 23:34 IST
Two COVID-19 patients fled from a hospital in Odisha's Ganjam district, police said on Tuesday. The incident happened at the Tata COVID Hospital in the Sitalapalli area, they said.
The duo, from Bhubaneswar, was arrested by Excise Department officials from the New Bus Stand area here with ganja. They tested positive while in custody, police said.
They were admitted to the hospital on July 10 after their test reports came in, an officer said. However, they fled from the hospital on July 12, he added.
We have registered a case after the hospital authorities lodged a complaint in this regard on Monday, said Bibek Mahant, the inspector in-charge of Gopalpur police station. He said efforts were on to locate them.
