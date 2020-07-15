Left Menu
Development News Edition

NDMC schools teachers being trained on transgender identities

Aiming to promote inclusive education, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation is training its teachers on understanding transgender identities, officials said on Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2020 00:56 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 00:56 IST
NDMC schools teachers being trained on transgender identities

Aiming to promote inclusive education, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation is training its teachers on understanding transgender identities, officials said on Tuesday. The topics include: understanding transgender terminology; what it means to be a trans person in a school; how can teachers create an enabling environment in schools for all genders; myths and misconceptions; and recent judgments on the subject, the officials said.

"Further promoting the goal of inclusive education, after its training on inclusion of children with special needs in NDMC schools, the Education Department has started training all its 7,500 teachers and principals on promoting inclusion of children with transgender identities in classrooms," the NDMC said in a statement. Training is being done in multiple one-hour sessions in groups of 250 participants each, it said.

Sessions are being taken by Space NGO, which has been working on participative inclusion of transgender persons in society for many years, officials said. This is being done with the help of case studies and, at the end, teachers are encouraged to ask questions, the NDMC said.

"The aim of the training is to ensure that every child, regardless of gender identity, is able to make full use of the educational opportunities available and to equip the teachers to be able to ensure full participation of all children in the classroom," the statement said. About 1,000 teachers were trained in the first two days, with very active engagement, it said. PTI KND HMB

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

Yes Bank garners Rs 4,500 cr from anchor investors ahead of FPO

UK set to ban Huawei from 5G, angering China and pleasing Trump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Jewish groups urge US to step up pressure on Jordan

A coalition of Jewish American groups has called on the U.S. government to press Jordan to extradite a Palestinian woman who helped carry out a 2001 suicide bombing that killed 15 people, including two Americans, in Jerusalem. A joint state...

Florida sets 1-day coronavirus death record

Florida confirmed 132 coronavirus deaths Tuesday, a one-day record for the state. Thats a 10 increase from the previous record set Thursday, but likely includes deaths from Saturday or Sunday not reported until Monday.The rolling seven-day ...

Maxwell denied bail on charges of luring girls for Epstein; accusers denounce her

A U.S. judge on Tuesday denied bail for Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epsteins longtime associate charged with luring young girls so the late financier could sexually abuse them, after she pleaded not guilty at a hearing in which two women dec...

WRAPUP 2-Fed officials warn on 'thick fog' ahead for U.S. economy as recovery concerns deepen

The U.S. economy will have a slower-than-expected recovery amid a surge in novel coronavirus cases across the country, and a broad second wave of the disease could cause economic pain to deepen again, Federal Reserve officials warned on Tue...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020