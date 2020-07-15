Two youths drown in Yamuna river
Two youths drowned while taking bath in Yamuna river in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, an official said on Wednesday. The official said body of Jayant was fished out from the river, while efforts are on to search the body of the other youth, Ashu.PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 15-07-2020 08:54 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 08:54 IST
Two youths drowned while taking bath in Yamuna river in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, an official said on Wednesday. Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ami Arora said five youths went for bathing in the river Tuesday evening. While two of them slipped into deep water, the remaining three were rescued. The official said body of Jayant was fished out from the river, while efforts are on to search the body of the other youth, Ashu. PTI CORR SRY
