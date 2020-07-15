Left Menu
Over 3,000 people gather for temple inauguration amid pandemic in Odisha

Over 3,000 people gathered at a temple inauguration in Ganjam district's Pari Nuagaon village in Odisha on Tuesday, despite the district administration's order for closure of religious places due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Berhampur (Odisha) | Updated: 15-07-2020 11:52 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 11:52 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Over 3,000 people gathered at a temple inauguration in Ganjam district's Pari Nuagaon village in Odisha on Tuesday, despite the district administration's order for closure of religious places due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The local tehsildar arrived at the premises after hearing about the gathering. All the food prepared for 3,000 villagers and worship items were confiscated.

According to the tehsildar Chakradhar Padhi, five to six organisers were held by the administration for organising the event. "The local sarpanch asked me to release the men but I refuse to let them go. I will lodge an FIR against all of them and speak to the inspector in-charge to discuss what consequences they should face. Cases are rising day by day and people are still not following the rules," he said.

Ganjam is the worst affected district in Odisha by coronavirus. Over 4,000 people have tested positive for the coronavirus here. (ANI)

