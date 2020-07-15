Left Menu
Delhi NCR air quality to improve over next two days: Health Minister

The air quality over Delhi national capital region (NCR) will remain satisfactory on Wednesday, said Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan here.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2020 12:12 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 12:12 IST
Delhi NCR air quality to improve over next two days: Health Minister
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The air quality over Delhi national capital region (NCR) will remain satisfactory on Wednesday, said Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan here.

"Good news as air quality update for July 15 shows that air quality in Delhi NCR is likely to reach 'satisfactory' category by the evening. It is likely to further improve and reach the 'more satisfactory' category on July 16 and 17," the minister tweeted. (ANI)

