WBBSE announces Class 10 board results

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) Class 10 exam (Madhyamik) results were announced on Wednesday with a pass percentage of 86.34. "Of the total 10,03,666 candidates that appeared in the examination, 8,43,305 have passed the examination," the WBBSE said.

Aritra Pal from East Bardhaman has topped with 99.1% marks in the exam. The WBBSE further informed that the top three districts with the highest pass percentage are East Midnapore (96.59), West Midnapore (92.16), and Kolkata with 91.07 percent. (ANI)