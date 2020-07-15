Left Menu
Arunachal reports highest single-day spike of 75 COVID-19 cases

Arunachal Pradesh reported its highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with 75 more people testing positive for the infection, a senior health official said.

Updated: 15-07-2020 14:12 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 14:07 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Arunachal Pradesh reported its highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with 75 more people testing positive for the infection, a senior health official said. The fresh cases have taken the northeastern state's virus to count to 462, he said.

The state registered its previous highest single-day spike on July 3 when 37 COVID-19 cases were reported. Forty-nine of the 75 fresh cases were reported in the Capital Complex region where a lockdown is imposed, while 12 were registered in East Siang district, five in Lepa Rada, three in Namsai, two in Lower Dibang Valley and one each in Changlang, Tirap, Longding and Siang districts, State Surveillance Officer, Dr. L Jampa, said.

Siang district reported its first COVID-19 case, he said. All barring 11 new patients are asymptomatic and they have been admitted to COVID care centers, Dr. Jampa said.

Eight more people have recovered from the disease. They have been advised 14-day home quarantine and self-monitoring upon their release from hospitals, he said.

The Capital Complex region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has so far registered 193 cases, the highest in the state, followed by the districts of Changlang (33), Namsai (16), West Kameng (15), East Siang and Lower Subansiri (12 each). Of the 462 cases, 306 are active while 153 people have recovered and three patients have died, Dr. Jampa said, adding 33,807 samples have been tested so far.

Arunachal Pradesh had remained virus-free till May 23. It witnessed a spurt in COVID-19 cases after residents started returning from other parts of the country. The state government has decided to convert the newly-constructed MLA apartments at Chimpu near here into a dedicated COVID-19 hospital.

"Approval is accorded for setting up of dedicated #Covid-19 Hospital at MLA apartment today. While catering to the need for a better infrastructural facility, this will also ensure the safety of our frontline health workers. I thank all Hon'ble MLAs for the support in this noble cause," Khandu tweeted.

