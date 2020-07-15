Left Menu
Development News Edition

All Punjab ministers to undergo coronavirus test

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-07-2020 14:34 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 14:34 IST
All Punjab ministers to undergo coronavirus test

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has advised his cabinet colleagues to undergo test for coronavirus after one of the ministers tested positive for the infection. “All the cabinet ministers will give their samples for testing (coronavirus) today. Their results will come by today evening or tomorrow,” Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu told reporters here on Wednesday.

Officials said the chief minister has advised his ministers to get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Punjab Rural Development and Panchayats Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa on Tuesday had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

He is the first minister in the state to contract the infection. Sidhu said Bajwa, who is admitted to a private hospital in Mohali, is stable.

“He is completely fine. He is likely to be put under home quarantine by tomorrow evening,” the health minister said. Sidhu appealed to people to adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines to contain the spread of the disease.

“People must maintain social distancing and wear masks and follow the government guidelines,” he said. Punjab's COVID tally had reached 8,511 with 213 deaths by Tuesday evening.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

EU court backs Apple in case over $15 billion in back taxes

A European Union high court on Wednesday ruled in favor of technology giant Apple and Ireland in its dispute with the EU over 13 billion euros 15 billion in back taxes. The Luxembourg-based General Court said that the multinational does not...

NID students can apply for work permits in Germany now

Students of National Institutes of Design NID will be able to apply easily for work permits in Germany now as its centres have been included in the European countrys Anabin database, the commerce and industry ministry said on Wednesday. It ...

PM Narendra Modi reviews development work at Kedarnath Dham

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reviewed the ongoing development work in Kedarnath Dham.The discussions centred around furthering the divinity of Kedarnath temple and Jagadguru Adi Shankaracharyas Samadhi Sthal, maintaining cleanl...

Shivamogga to go under partial lockdown from July 15

The District administration of Shivamogga on Wednesday decided to impose partial lockdown in the entire district from July 16 until further orders, aimed at controlling the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown will be in force daily from 2 pm t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020