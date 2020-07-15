Amit Shah sends greetings on World Youth Skills Day

Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah sent his greetings on World Youth Skills Day today. In a tweet, Shri Amit Shah said: "the occasion also marks Five Years of Skill India Mission under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi".

Union Home Minister added that "Skill India has been empowering the youth of the country by enhancing their inner potential by providing them with the right skill sets and has played a major role in boosting the spirit of entrepreneurship among them".

Shri Amit Shah expressed his belief that by encouraging job seekers to become job givers, Skill India will surely go a long way in realising the Prime Minister's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Skill India is an initiative of the Government of India which has been launched to empower the youth of the country with skill sets which make them more employable and more productive in their work environment. Skill India offers courses across several sectors which are aligned to the standards recognised by both, the industry and the government under the National Skill Qualification Framework.

(With Inputs from PIB)