Pondy CM pays tribute to veteran Cong leader on anniversary

The Chief Minister paid homage to a Kamaraj's statue here to mark the anniversary. PWD Minister A Namassivayam, Welfare Minister M Kandasamy, Revenue Minister M O H F Shah Jahan and members of different wings of the ruling Congress also paid homage.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 15-07-2020 16:22 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 16:22 IST
Puducherry, July 15 (PTI): Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy led the Union Territory to pay tribute to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader K Kamaraj on his 117th birth anniversary on Wednesday. The Chief Minister paid homage to a Kamaraj's statue here to mark the anniversary.

PWD Minister A Namassivayam, Welfare Minister M Kandasamy, Revenue Minister M O H F Shah Jahan and members of different wings of the ruling Congress also paid homage. Earlier, Chief Minister and others paid tribute to a portrait of Kamaraj at the party office here.

