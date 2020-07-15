Pondy CM pays tribute to veteran Cong leader on anniversary
PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 15-07-2020 16:22 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 16:22 IST
Puducherry, July 15 (PTI): Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy led the Union Territory to pay tribute to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader K Kamaraj on his 117th birth anniversary on Wednesday. The Chief Minister paid homage to a Kamaraj's statue here to mark the anniversary.
PWD Minister A Namassivayam, Welfare Minister M Kandasamy, Revenue Minister M O H F Shah Jahan and members of different wings of the ruling Congress also paid homage. Earlier, Chief Minister and others paid tribute to a portrait of Kamaraj at the party office here.
