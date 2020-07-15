Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centenarian woman in TN survives COVID, officials enquire into "discrimination"

Asked about measures in place for the elderly woman's welfare and her family in the wake of accusation of discrimination, he said the local Village Administrative Officer and Village Assistant have been specifically assigned to take care of Hameedha and her kin. "Even today, we visited her.

PTI | Ambur | Updated: 15-07-2020 16:53 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 16:53 IST
Centenarian woman in TN survives COVID, officials enquire into "discrimination"

An indigent centenarian woman, Hameedha Bee has successfully recovered from COVID-19 here, while her family alleged battling discrimination from neighbours, following which an enquiry was held on Wednesday. In the backdrop of accusation of being stigmatised, a team of officials led by Revenue Divisional Officer (Vaniyambadi), Gayathri Subramani visited the family at a village near here following Tirupattur District Collector M P Sivanarul's direction, a revenue department official said.

Hameedha Bee, reportedly 103-year old lives with her 58- year old daughter Mubarak and 30-year old granddaughter Shama at Periyavarikkam village about five km from here. The centenarian lady, after testing positive for coronavirus wastreated at the General Hospital here for a week from July 1.

Authorities said she responded well to the treatment and recovered. While Shama alleged that their family faced discrimination at the hands of their neighbours who wanted them to vacate their house, the official said the government was doing everything for their well-being.

"We are trying to provide pension for the centenarian lady. Though she is from a different taluk (Pernambut), we are working to expeditiously provide Hameedha Old Age Pension soon," the official told PTI. Asked about measures in place for the elderly woman's welfare and her family in the wake of accusation of discrimination, he said the local Village Administrative Officer and Village Assistant have been specifically assigned to take care of Hameedha and her kin.

"Even today, we visited her. Provided her fruits and she is doing good. We have thoroughly enquired about allegations of harassment and all measures are in place to ensure their well-being," he said. Bee was originally a resident of Pernambut about 20 km from here and she had shifted to her daughter's residence at the village recently.

"The day we came to know that Hameedha was 103, we are taking special care of her," he said adding her age was based on the information provided by the family and not backed by any records as of now. "They (the family) say they have lost Hameedha's Aaadhar card with Pernambut address and related particulars. Even her daughter's (Mubarak) papers like Aadhar are in Pernambut which falls under a separate taluk in Vellore district," he added.

On charges of stigmatisation, a senior district health official said: "We are sensitising the people that the elderly lady tested negative during exit screening and she has gone also through a 7-day quarantine period following recovery." By mobilising volunteers, Bee has also been provided with vitamin tablets, fruits and immunity boosting 'kabasura kudineer.' More importantly, people were being told that the mere presence of somebody who had battled the virus must never be a cause for concern, he said..

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Nick Cannon dropped by ViacomCBS over anti-Semitic comments in podcast

Actor-host Nick Cannon was fired by media giant ViacomCBS after he was called out for a conversation on his podcast which was deemed to contain racist and anti-Semitic language. The June 30 episode of Cannons Class, which was brought to not...

India has played significant role in combating COVID-19 pandemic: EU

The European Union on Wednesday said India has played a significant role in the fight against COVID-19, saying it had also contributed to international efforts to combat the pandemic. The views were expressed at the 15th India-EU virtual su...

China says it will 'definitely hit back' with sanctions if Trump implements new HK Act

China on Wednesday warned the US that it will definitely hit back with sanctions if Washington goes ahead with the implementation of President Donald Trumps Hong Kong Autonomy Act to end the preferential treatment to the former British colo...

Seoul mayor's death renews #MeToo debate in South Korea

As South Koreans mourn the death of a popular mayor, his complex legacy has cast a fresh spotlight on hurdles faced by sexual harassment victims seeking justice, even as the countrys feminist movement gains momentum.Park Won-soon, the longt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020