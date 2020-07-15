Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP: Proposal for monthly aid to acid attack victims gets nod

"I have given my approval to a proposal to give Rs 5,000 per month financial assistance to the victims of acid attack in the state so that they can lead their lives with dignity," he said. "This is the first file I have cleared after assuming charge of the ministry as it is a very important matter," Patel added.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 15-07-2020 16:57 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 16:57 IST
MP: Proposal for monthly aid to acid attack victims gets nod

The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday approved a proposal to provide monthly financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to the acid attack victims in the state. Prem Singh Patel, who has taken charge as the MP minister for social justice, divyang welfare and animal husbandry, cleared the proposal during a meeting held with officials here on Wednesday.

Patel was among the 28 new ministers, whose portfolios Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan allocated on Monday. "I have given my approval to a proposal to give Rs 5,000 per month financial assistance to the victims of acid attack in the state so that they can lead their lives with dignity," he said.

"This is the first file I have cleared after assuming charge of the ministry as it is a very important matter," Patel added. The minister said that the beneficiaries would start getting the aid "soon".

State Commissioner for Nishaktjan (Disabilities), Sandeep Rajak, said that he had moved this proposal for the minister's clearance. "Now that the minister has approved, it will soon be implemented in the state," he said.

"Once its implementation begins, it will provide a major relief to the victims of acid attack. It would help them in leading a respectable life in the society," Rajak said. According to him, all divyang persons, including the acid attack victims, in the state currently get Rs 600 per month pension.

The commissioner said that the scope of 'divyangta' (disability) in the state has been widened with the number of categories being increased to 21 from the earlier seven. According to the 'Sparsh' portal of the government, the number of acid attack victims in the state is 17, he said.

PTI MASi NP NP.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Nick Cannon dropped by ViacomCBS over anti-Semitic comments in podcast

Actor-host Nick Cannon was fired by media giant ViacomCBS after he was called out for a conversation on his podcast which was deemed to contain racist and anti-Semitic language. The June 30 episode of Cannons Class, which was brought to not...

India has played significant role in combating COVID-19 pandemic: EU

The European Union on Wednesday said India has played a significant role in the fight against COVID-19, saying it had also contributed to international efforts to combat the pandemic. The views were expressed at the 15th India-EU virtual su...

China says it will 'definitely hit back' with sanctions if Trump implements new HK Act

China on Wednesday warned the US that it will definitely hit back with sanctions if Washington goes ahead with the implementation of President Donald Trumps Hong Kong Autonomy Act to end the preferential treatment to the former British colo...

Seoul mayor's death renews #MeToo debate in South Korea

As South Koreans mourn the death of a popular mayor, his complex legacy has cast a fresh spotlight on hurdles faced by sexual harassment victims seeking justice, even as the countrys feminist movement gains momentum.Park Won-soon, the longt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020