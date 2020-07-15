Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reliance Foundation partnering with govt for mega-scale COVID testing across India: Nita Ambani

Reliance Foundation is partnering with the government and local bodies for conducting mega-scale Covid-19 testing across the country and will volunteer for nationwide distribution of its vaccine when it is found, its Founder and Chairperson Nita Ambani said on Wednesday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-07-2020 18:12 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 18:08 IST
Reliance Foundation partnering with govt for mega-scale COVID testing across India: Nita Ambani
Reliance Foundation Founder and Chairperson Nita Ambani at Reliance Industries' 43rd AGM on Wednesday. Image Credit: ANI

Reliance Foundation is partnering with the government and local bodies for conducting mega-scale Covid-19 testing across the country and will volunteer for nationwide distribution of its vaccine when it is found, its Founder and Chairperson Nita Ambani said on Wednesday. "The war against coronavirus is far from over. Reliance Foundation is gearing up to partner with the government and local municipalities for rapid mega-scale Covid testing across India with the help of Jio's digital infrastructure," she said while addressing Reliance Industries' 43rd annual general meeting (AGM) virtually.

"I can assure you that as soon as a corona vaccine becomes available, we will volunteer by using the same digital distribution and supply chain to ensure that the vaccine reaches every nook and corner of our country," Ambani added. Nita, who was addressing the company's AGM for the first time, said Reliance and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation established India's first 100-bed exclusive Covid-19 Hospital in Mumbai within a record time of two weeks. The facility now has 200 beds.

Under the Mission Anna Seva the world's largest free food distribution program the initiative provided over five crore meals to marginalized communities, daily-wage earners, and frontline workers across the country. "The organization produces one lakh N95 facemasks and personal protective equipment (PPE) daily for health-workers and care-givers. The PPE produced is of one-third the price of imported PPE," she said.

Reliance is also providing free fuel to emergency vehicles to help ensure Covid-19 patients quickly get the medical care they require. Besides, Jio is providing digital connectivity to more than 40 crore people, empowering over 30,000 organizations to work from home, and lakhs of students to learn from home said, Ambani.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

MHA seeks suggestions from CAPFs over placing restrictions on use of social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram

The Ministry of Home Affairs MHA has sought suggestions from Director Generals DGs of Central Armed Police Forces CAPFs on placing restrictions on the use of social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram by CAPF jawans. The Home Min...

Over 60 lakh volunteers of NYKS and NSS engaged as frontline Covid warriors: Rijiju

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Shri Kiren Rijiju has called upon ministers and senior officers in charge of Youth Affairs and Sports departments from all states and UTs to mobilise a large number of volunteers as part of the You...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street jumps at open on Goldman's profit beat, vaccine hopes

Wall Streets main indexes opened sharply higher on Wednesday after Goldman Sachs delivered a strong quarterly profit, while promising early data for a potential COVID-19 vaccine boosted hopes of an economic recovery.The Dow Jones Industrial...

Defence corridors will reduce India's reliance on imports and promote exports: MoS Naik

Chennai, Jul 15 PTI The setting up of defence corridors in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu would lead to indigenous production of defence and aerospace related items thereby reducing countrys imports and increasing exports, Minister of State f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020