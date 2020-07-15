UNICEF ties up with SAP India to provide career counselling to young people

On World Youth Skills Day, UNICEF India partnered with a computer software company SAP India on Wednesday to provide career counselling to young people in order to improve their employability skills in the present and post-COVID-19 era. Under the partnership with SAP India, UNICEF will also collaborate with 'YuWaah' - (Generation Unlimited), an initiative supported by the UN body, to provide digital education and occupational skill-set to the under-served young people of the country. Generation Unlimited brings young people together with the private sector, governments, international and local organisations to tackle the challenge of investing in their learning and training so that they are prepared for the fast-changing world of work and can be active and engaged citizens, the UNICEF said in a statement.

Under the collaboration, they will aim to improve digital and life skills of young people and provide them career options, the statement said. "COVID-19 has led to disruptions in educational, economic and social spheres of life, throwing up many challenges for young people. The UNICEF – YuWaah – SAP India partnership aims to empower young people, to harness their creativity, problem-solving and leadership assets and to make a difference in their own lives and in their communities. "This partnership will address urgent challenges young people face by exposing them to life skills, social innovation and career guidance," said Yasmin Ali Haque, UNICEF Representative in India.