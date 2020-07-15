7-year-old girl found dead, 2 arrested

7-year-old girl found dead, 2 arrestedPTI | Tuticorin | Updated: 15-07-2020 20:15 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 20:15 IST
Tuticorin, July 15 (PTI): A seven-year-old girl, whowent missing from her house on Wednesday morning, wasfound dead in a remote area later in the day, police said
Two persons have been arrested in this connection, thepolice said
The girl's house was at Kalavalai in Sathankulam,Tuticorin district, and her body was found in the remotelocation, they said adding that investigation has begun.
- READ MORE ON:
- Tuticorin district
- Sathankulam