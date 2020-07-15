7-year-old girl found dead, 2 arrested

Tuticorin, July 15 (PTI): A seven-year-old girl, whowent missing from her house on Wednesday morning, wasfound dead in a remote area later in the day, police said

Two persons have been arrested in this connection, thepolice said

The girl's house was at Kalavalai in Sathankulam,Tuticorin district, and her body was found in the remotelocation, they said adding that investigation has begun.