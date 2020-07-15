Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab Cabinet approves restructuring of water resources dept for more efficient management

Punjab Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, on Wednesday approved the restructuring of the Water Resources Department in order to bring more efficiency into its functioning.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 15-07-2020 21:20 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 21:20 IST
Punjab Cabinet approves restructuring of water resources dept for more efficient management
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, on Wednesday approved the restructuring of the Water Resources Department in order to bring more efficiency into its functioning. The decision was taken while giving a go-ahead to the appointments on 70 posts in the Punjab Water Regulation and Development Authority (PWRDA) on contract/deputation basis.

The restructuring of the department will involve cutting down of sanctioned strength of 24,263 employees to 15,606. Incidentally, only 17,499 of the sanctioned posts are filled at present. According to the official spokesperson, the entire restructuring plan would result in saving Rs 71 crores per annum. It would help in achieving optimal utilisation of staff through placement as per ground level needs. The move will also make the offices paperless, move the services online and digitalisation of old records, and creating Management Information System (MIS) for efficient working and planning.

The proposed Central Planning and Design Organisation (CPDO) will assist the in-house design purposes and provide external consultancy to other departments and organisations and the State Dam Safety Organisation (SDSO). It is mandatory as per the guidelines of CWC for the rehabilitation of Dams. Apart from this, the restructuring would also ensure better handling of increased litigation and arbitration matters and professionalising the documentation of such cases and protocols, as well as redistribution of works amongst the refurbished administrations in an optimal manner.

To efficiently utilise official machinery, the Department of Mines and Geology has already been merged with Water Resources Department as both these departments have largely the same geographical jurisdiction -- rivers and dams.(ANI)

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Is Frozen 3 still not discussed by Disney? Marc Smith clarifies making of third movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Mozilla's VPN launches out of beta on Windows and Android

Mozillas VPN service has been officially launched and is now available for Windows and Android in six countries worldwide, including the US, Canada, and the UK, the company announced today. According to The Verge, the service is available f...

Travel stocks soar as encouraging vaccine study lifts Europe

European stocks closed at over a five-week high on Wednesday, with travel stocks surfing a wave of optimism following reports of progress in developing a COVID-19 vaccine. Hard-hit airline stocks like British Airways-owner IAG , Ryanair and...

Pass percentage of Kerala students in class XII exam rises

The results of the higher secondary examination that was held in Kerala were released on Wednesday, showing a pass percentage of 85.13 this year as against 84.33 last year. At least 3,75,655 regular students from 2,043 schools appeared for ...

Nodal ministry needed for material recycling industry: Kant

There is a need to set up a nodal ministry for the material recycling industry for better regulation and growth, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Wednesday. The industry mainly comprises metal, plastic, paper, tyre and e-waste recyclin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020