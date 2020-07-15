Left Menu
Self-govt bodies will have no restrictions on expenses for COVID-19 preventive measures:CM

Kerala, which is in the third phase of the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, witnessed the highest single day surge of 623 on Wednesday as the count crossed the 9,500 mark and the death toll climbed to 35 with a woman succumbing to the virus in Idukki.

PTI | Thiruvanatha | Updated: 15-07-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 21:55 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Local Self-Government (LSG) bodies in Kerala, which are at the forefront of COVID-19 defence activities and services, would have no restrictions on their expenses related to preventive measures, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Wednesday. Vijayan, who spoke to the media after the daily COVID-19 evaluation meets, said the two instalments of plan allocations have already been released and the third instalment for local bodies will be released next week.

"LSG bodies can spend from the plan fund on setting up quarantine and reverse quarantine facilities, give additional assistance to COVID hospitals, set up first-line treatment centres and run community kitchens without the prior approval of the District Planning Committee," Vijayan said. He also said necessary arrangements will be made in the treasury and the district planning committees would regularise such projects later.

"LSG bodies should not face financial difficulties and COVID preventive measures should not suffer because there is no money. All the local bodies should move forward with more vigour in the COVID defence activities," Vijayan added.

Vijayan also announced that in order to strengthen the medical infrastructure facilities in Thiruvanathapuram, a 750-bedded COVID first-Line treatment centre with state-of-the-art facilities is being set up at the Karyavattom Greenfield Stadium and its adjoining complex, including the International Convention Centre. "The treatment centre at Greenfield stadium is being set up as an immediate solution to the recent increase in the number of COVID patients in the capital district. The centre will be able to accommodate 500 to 750 patients at a time.

Swab collection facility will also be available there. All the facilities will be similar to the COVID First-Line Treatment Centre set up at the Adlux Convention Center near Angamaly in Ernakulam district," Vijayan said.

Kerala, which is in the third phase of the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, witnessed the highest single day surge of 623 on Wednesday as the count crossed the 9,500 marks and the death toll climbed to 35 with a woman succumbing to the virus in Idukki. This is the second consecutive day that the daily spike has crossed 600.

On Tuesday, 608 cases were reported.

