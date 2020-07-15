Delhi: Former municipal corporation worker, 1 other held for snatching mobile phones

A former contractual employee of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, who lost his job during the COVID-19 lockdown, was arrested along with his associate for allegedly snatching mobile phones in the city, police said on Wednesday. Pradeep, 23, worked as a gardener in the civic body since 2014, they said. His associate has been identified as Ajay, 27.

They were nabbed at 8.15 pm on Monday after police laid a trap near a railway underpass at Pul Prahladpur in south Delhi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) RP Meena said. Interrogation revealed that Pardeep lost his job during the lockdown, following which he started snatching mobile phones along with Ajay, the police said. The accused have been involved in three cases of snatching in the national capital, they said. Police said Ajay was previously arrested under the Arms Act at the Pul Prahladpur police station. The accused confessed that they also used to loot money from people during night hours, but those incidents were never reported, the police said, adding that they are verifying the information. Police have recovered three mobile phones and a bike from their possession.