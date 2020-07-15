Stop release of 'Muhammad: The Messenger of God' movie: Maha Home Minister urges Centre

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh requested the Centre to stop the release of the film, "Muhammad: The Messenger of God" . The movie is scheduled to release on July 21 on a digital platform.

Earlier, Raza Academy wrote to Deshmukh stating that the movie is completely "blasphemous". The Academy stated that ever since the advertisement was published there has been an uproar in the community and claimed they received hundreds of calls to get the film banned. (ANI)