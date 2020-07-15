Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally jumps to 3,785 with 104 new cases
With 104 new COVID-19 cases reported in Uttarakhand on Wednesday, the tally of coronavirus cases in the state has climbed to 3,785.ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 15-07-2020 23:39 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 23:39 IST
With 104 new COVID-19 cases reported in Uttarakhand on Wednesday, the tally of coronavirus cases in the state has climbed to 3,785. As per the state Health Department, there are 2,948 recovered cases while the count for the active number of cases stands at 754.
The maximum number of cases was reported from Dehradun (52) followed by Nainital (24) and Uttarkashi (8). The state has reported 50 fatalities due to the virus to date. (ANI)
