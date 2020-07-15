Left Menu
Lockdown in Goa haphazard reaction to our demand of action plan: Digambar Kamat

Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat on Wednesday said that lockdown announced in Goa is a haphazard reaction to "our demand of plan of action and white paper on COVID-19."

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 15-07-2020 23:40 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 23:40 IST
Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat on Wednesday said that lockdown announced in Goa is a haphazard reaction to "our demand of plan of action and white paper on COVID-19." "Lockdown announced by Chief Minister today is a haphazard reaction to our demand of plan of action and white paper on COVID and definitely not the Solution to control the spike in COVID cases in Goa," Kamat said. "Yesterday, I had also urged the government to withdraw the order asking all private hospitals to reserve 20 per cent beds in their ICU's for Covid patients," added Kamat.

Kamat comment came after the Goa Chief Minister announced 'Janata Curfew' in the state till August 10. He said that the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced 20,000-rooms quarantine facility after he raised questions about the availability of ventilators in Goa."After my questioning, yesterday on availability of ventilators in Goa and 20,000 rooms quarantine facility announced by Chief Minister two months back, Government today gave post facto approval for purchase of 200 Ventillators," Kamat said. This clearly shows total unpreparedness of the government to control and handle the COVID pandemic in a scientific and well thoughtful manner, he said. "I once again demand that concrete action plan and release of white paper is a must for everyone to know where we stand today," he further said. (ANI)

