COVID: Allahabad HC's Lucknow bench to not function on Thursday, Friday

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court will be closed on Thursday and Friday for sanitisation work in view of a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases here, according to an official order

It said judicial as well as administrative section of the Lucknow bench will not function for the next two days. "There shall be no physical/e-filing of fresh cases on July 16-17," the order read

"The rapid increase in positive cases of COVID-19 in the city has necessitated immediate adoption of measures to ensure proper sanitisation of the court campus," it added.