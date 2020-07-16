Left Menu
Terrorist associates held in J-K's Awantipora

Security forces have arrested terror associate of proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba involved in providing shelter, logistics and other support to the LeT terrorists.

ANI | Pulwama (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 16-07-2020 07:21 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Security forces have arrested terror associate of proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba involved in providing shelter, logistics and other support to the LeT terrorists. Security forces arrested him from Awantipora of Pulwama district on Wednesday. Arrested terror associate has been identified as Sahil Farooq Mir, a resident of Chakoora Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir police said.

According to police, the terrorist associate was involved in the transporting of arms, ammunition of the terrorists in Tral, Kakpora, Khreew, and Awantipora areas. Incriminating material including explosive material and ammunition has been recovered from him in the Noorpora area, Police said.

A case has been registered against the arrested terror associate in Awantipora Police Station under relevant sections of law. (ANI)

