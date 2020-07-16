India's COVID-19 recovery rate now stands at 63.24 pc

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients has increased to 63.24 percent. While the recoveries to death ratio are 96.09 percent: 3.91 percent now, said Government of India on Thursday.

Meanwhile, with the highest single-day spike of 32,695 cases and 606 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally on Thursday reached 9,68,876, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases includes 3,31,146 active cases, 6,12,815 cured/discharged/migrated and 24,915 deaths.