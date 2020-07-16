Only God can save us from COVID-19: Karnataka Health Minister

As the COVID-19 cases spike in Karnataka, State Health Minister B Sriramulu on Wednesday said either people should inculcate awareness in them else only "God" can save them from COVID-19. "Who can save us at this time? It's either God or people should inculcate awareness in them. Congress leaders are involved in political mudslinging at this time. This is not fine and it will not help them in any way," the Minister said.

"It is a crucial time, in the interest of the general public. I request all the Congress leaders not to indulge in loose talk regarding the issue, it leads to more panic situation among the general public. We are ready to adhere to any punishment if we did any wrong thing," he added. Karnataka has so far reported 47,253 COVID-19 positive cases, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)