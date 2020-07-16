Uttarakhand: Badrinath National Highway blocked by boulders
The Badrinath Highway at Pagal Nala and Lam Bagar in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district was blocked on Thursday due to the falling of boulders.ANI | Chamoli (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 16-07-2020 15:13 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 15:13 IST
The Badrinath Highway at Pagal Nala and Lam Bagar in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district was blocked on Thursday due to falling of boulders after heavy rainfall on Wednesday night, state officials said.
"The operation to clear the highway is underway," state officials said.
The highway connects Gangotri to Uttarkashi and road movement is often affected due to landslides during heavy rains. (ANI)
