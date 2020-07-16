Left Menu
Palghar lynching happened after child-lifting rumour: Minister

He said it was unfortunate that some parties had tried to give political colour" to the incident and made efforts to divide people on communal lines after the incident. Deshmukh, however, did not name any party or individual.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-07-2020 15:57 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 15:57 IST
The Maharashtra CIDs chargesheet in the Palghar mob lynching case has concluded that the incident took place following a rumour about child-lifting, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Thursday. He said it was unfortunate that some parties had tried to give political colour" to the incident and made efforts to divide people on communal lines after the incident.

Deshmukh, however, did not name any party or individual. Two monks and their driver were lynched by a mob at Gadchinchale village in Palghar on April 16 when they were travelling in a car to Surat (Gujarat) to attend a funeral amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, police earlier said.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Wednesday filed two chargesheets in the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) at Dahanu taluka in Palghar district located adjoining Mumbai. Deshmukh in a video message said, "The CID filed chargesheet in the court yesterday. They (the CID) have concluded that the incident was triggered by a rumour that children were being lifted in that area.

"At the time of the incident, some political parties unfortunately tried to give it a political colour. Some tried to create communal divide on Hindu-Muslim, Hindu-Christian lines, he alleged. The minister said the CID probed 808 people and arrested 154 of them in connection with the incident.

A team led by Special IGP (West) CID, Pravin Salunke, carried out the investigation during the coronavirus-triggered lockdown. "It was the most challenging time of the pandemic and the investigation in the case was difficult as scores of people had to be called in for questioning," a senior official, who was part of the probe, said.

The teams had to camp in the area to collect intelligence, nab the accused and undertake searches or seizures in the area, he said. Besides sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the accused were charged under relevant provisions of the Disaster Management Act, the Epidemic Diseases Act (since lockdown was in force during the incident), the Maharashtra Police Act and the Maharashtra Damage to Public Property (Prevention) Act, the CID said in a release.

They were charged with murder, armed rioting and using criminal force to prevent a public servant from doing is duty, among other offences..

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Latest News

Kulbhushan Jadhav granted second consular access

Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav was granted second consular access on Thursday, Pakistan media reported. Indian officials are presently at Pakistan Foreign Office.Earlier, New Delhi had asked Islamabad to give unconditional consular acces...

EU to meet face-to-face at summit to carve up $2.1 trillion

There are limits to videoconferencing. When there is a lot of money at stake, people like to look each other in the eye. So on Friday, leaders from 27 European Union nations will be meeting face-to-face for the first since February despite ...

Guna incident leads to slugfest between BJP, Opposition

The Guna incident, in which a Dalit couple consumed poison after they were allegedly manhandled by the police during an anti-encroachment drive, has led to a slugfest between the BJP and the Opposition parties. The BJP leaders have said the...

Africa CDC wants local vaccine manufacturing

As the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic crashes across Africa, the head of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the intellectual property from any effective vaccine should be made available for local manufacturin...
