SHO suspended in Kanpur technician kidnapping case

The case pertains to kidnapping of S Yadav on June 22, with his family alleging that they paid a ransom of Rs 30 lakh in the presence of police, but the captors did not free the man. S Yadav's family had on Monday claimed he was kidnapped on June 22, and they paid the ransom money, but his captors did not free him.

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 16-07-2020 16:18 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 16:18 IST
The Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday suspended an SHO on charges of negligence in connection with the kidnapping of a lab technician in Kanpur. The case pertains to kidnapping of S Yadav on June 22, with his family alleging that they paid a ransom of Rs 30 lakh in the presence of police, but the captors did not free the man. “Station House Officer (SHO), Barra Police Station, Ranjit Rai has been suspended and asked to hand over the charge to Inspector Harmeet Singh,” a police spokesperson said. Rai has also been instructed to report at Reserve Police Lines immediately, he said. S Yadav's family had on Monday claimed he was kidnapped on June 22, and they paid the ransom money, but his captors did not free him. They said they threw a bag containing the money on a railway track, as asked. However, Yadav's sister Ruchi told reporters in Kanpur on Wednesday, "There was no money in the bag. We talked about the money as someone suggested us to do so. We were upset as my brother could not be traced. I hope police will trace him soon.” But, later in the day, Ruchi said she made the U-turn under duress. She also named a crime branch official, who she alleged visited her home and convinced her to say that no ransom was paid. An FIR in the case has been registered at the Barra Police Station in Kanpur. "The claim of payment of Rs 30 lakh is not true. When they were asked about the source of money, they could not give satisfactory answers. As the family is disturbed, we have adopted a sympathetic attitude towards them. Police teams are working to trace the missing man,” Superintendent of Police, South, Aprana Gupta had said.

On Tuesday, Kanpur SSP Dinesh Kumar P had said, "I am taking cognisance of media report in which payment of ransom of Rs 30 lakh has come to the fore. I am talking to the aggrieved family. If anyone is wrong, they will be punished.” He had also assured the aggrieved family about the safe return of the victim. “We have been trying to find the man. If any ransom was paid, it will be recovered,” the official added. Citing the kidnapping case, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had flayed the Yogi Adityanath government over the alleged deteriorating law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh. PTI CORR SAB SRY

