Govt curtails tenure of Prez's Private Secretary Vikram Singh, appoints him JS in Shipping Ministry

The Centre on Thursday curtailed the tenure of Vikram Singh, Private Secretary (PS) to President Ram Nath Kovind, and appointed him as the Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Shipping, according to a Personnel Ministry order. Singh, a 1997-batch officer of Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS), was appointed as the PS to the President in October 2017.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the curtailment of tenure of Singh, the order said. P Praveen Siddharth, a 2001-batch officer of Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax), has been appointed as the new PS to the President in place of Singh "on co-terminus basis", another Personnel Ministry order said.

Siddharth is Officer on Special Duty in the President's Secretariat. His tenure has been curtailed as the OSD to enable him to take up the new assignment, according to the order..