Rape accused newspaper-owner to be brought back to Bhopal

Miyan, who was on the run after five girls and a woman filed complaints of rape against him, was arrested in Srinagar on Wednesday. "We got his transit remand from a court in Srinagar and he will be brought here by evening," said Superintendent of Police (Bhopal South) Sai Krishna Thota.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 16-07-2020 16:38 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 16:38 IST
Bhopal-based newspaper owner Pyare Miyan (68) who is accused of rape will be brought back here from Jammu and Kashmir by Thursday evening, a police official said. Miyan, who was on the run after five girls and a woman filed complaints of rape against him, was arrested in Srinagar on Wednesday.

"We got his transit remand from a court in Srinagar and he will be brought here by evening," said Superintendent of Police (Bhopal South) Sai Krishna Thota. "He would be most probably produced in a court tomorrow," the SP told PTI.

Asked about reports that Miyan had planned to flee to Pakistan, Thota, who is heading the special investigation team probing the case, said it can be ascertained only after questioning him. Miyan has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Excise Act, Wildlife Protection Act and the Indian Penal Code.

The atrocities act was invoked as two of the girls who have accused Miyan of rape belong to SC/ST communities. The police have claimed to have seized porn CDs which includedchild pornographic content, high-end cars, liquor and bones of wild animals among other things during raids at his properties.

Four separate complaints have been filed against the accused, Thota said. The Bhopal administration earlier this week razed a marriage hall and an apartment illegally built by Miyan on government land. He was also stripped of a government-allotted house and his accredited journalist status, an official said.

On Sunday, the police had booked Miyan's alleged accomplice SweetyVishwakarma (21)..

