Gold looted from finance company's office recovered

Gold, jewelery and cash worth Rs 1.77 crore looted by a gang of robbers from the office of a gold loan company in Maharashtra's Palghar district last year has been recovered fully, the police said. District Superintendent of Police Datta Shinde told reporters on Wednesday that ten persons have been arrested in the case so far and hunt is on for a few others.

The gang had looted gold, jewelery and cash worth Rs 1.77 crore from the office of a gold loan company at Central Park in Nalasopara on September 20 at gun point. A case of dacoity under IPC section 395 was registered at Tulinj police station.

The police arrested ten persons in the case and succeeded in recovering the entire looted booty besides a revolver, pistol, live cartridges and an SUV, the SP said. The gang was suspected to have committed robberies in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Karnataka.

It allegedly robbed a gold finance company at Vapi in Gujarat this year, looting Rs 3 lakh in cash and jewelery worth Rs 6.56 crore. It was also suspected to be involved in looting of cash which was to be loaded in an ATM in Nalasopara earlier this year, the police officer said..