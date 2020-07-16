Top health official tests negative for COVID-19

A senior official of the Department of Health here took a test for COVID-19 and the result was negative. The director of Health and Family Welfare Services of Puducherry government S Mohan Kumar voluntarily got tested on Wednesday after one of the participants in an official meeting he had addressed tested positive for the virus, an official press release said on Thursday.

Kumar volunteered to get tested on Wednesday and went into quarantine. Therefore, he did not turn up for the daily briefing of the press on the COVID-19 situation in Puducherry until today.