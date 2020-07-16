Left Menu
Water-logging in parts of Dholpur due to rains

Monsoon rains caused water-logging in parts of Dholpur on Thursday which posed a problem for commuters here.

ANI | Dholpur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 16-07-2020 18:44 IST
Rainfall caused water-logging in parts of Dholpur, Rajasthan on Thursday. (Photo/ANI).

Rainwater entered some residential areas of the city.

IMD had said on Thursday that fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls are likely over the plains of north-west India during July 16-20 with maximum intensity/distribution of rainfall on July 18-20. (ANI)

