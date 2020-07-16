14 more test COVID-19 positive in Nagaland; tally rises to 916

Nagaland detected 14 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the state's coronavirus tally to 916, Health and Family Welfare Minister S Pangnyu Phom said. The state now has 525 active cases and 391 patients have recovered from the disease.

"Out of 286 samples tested, 14 positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed. 12 in Dimapur and 2 in Kohima," Phom tweeted. Dimapur district reported the highest number of 339 cases, followed by 236 in Peren, 184 in Kohima, 83 in Mon, 44 in Tuensang, 17 in Phek, five each in Zunheboto and Mokokchung, two in Longleng and one in Wokha, officials said.

The state reported its "first" COVID-19 cases on May 25 when three returnees from Chennai were found infected with the virus. Nagaland government has not counted a person from the state who tested positive for the virus on April 13 in Assam after a private hospital referred him to a government facility in Guwahati. He later recovered from the disease.