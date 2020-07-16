Left Menu
UAE consulate employee, witness in gold smuggling case, returns to his country

The officer, however, did not elaborate. The development comes as the Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate was waiting for permission from authorities concerned to get the "assistance" of the UAE consulate official in the ongoing investigation into the bid to smuggle the gold worth Rs 14.82 crore.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 16-07-2020 20:51 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 20:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

An employee of the UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapuram, a key witness in the gold smuggling bid through diplomatic channel, has returned to his country, sources privy to the development said on Thursday. The foreign country's official, who enjoys immunity under the Vienna Convention, reached Delhi on Sunday and later took another flight to his destination in UAE, they said.

Customs authorities at Thiruvananthapuram airport had on July 5 seized 30 kgs of gold from a diplomatic bag that was addressed to the UAE consulate in Kerala capital. The gold was allegedly smuggled in a chartered flight.

"This development has been noted," an officer, who is part of an agency investigating the case, told PTI on condition of anonymity when his attention was drawn to the consulate employee leaving the country. The officer, however, did not elaborate.

The development comes as the Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate was waiting for permission from authorities concerned to get the "assistance" of the UAE consulate official in the ongoing investigation into the bid to smuggle the gold worth Rs 14.82 crore. Investigating agencies are of the view that the fresh development will have "some impact" on the ongoing probe into the sensational case, which is also being looked into by the National Investigation Agency.

The Centre had earlier said it was keeping the embassy of the UAE informed about the case and that the mission was extending all cooperation to the Customs authorities examining it. The NIA has booked four people -- Sarith, Swapna Suresh (both former employees of the UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapuram), Sandeep Nair, and Fareed under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Fareed is absconding while the other three have been arrested.

