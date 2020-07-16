Foldable, portable COVID-19 hospitals developed by IIT Madras-incubated startup

By Joymala Bagchi The Indian Institute of Technology Madras-incubated start-up has developed a unique foldable and portable hospital unit that can be installed anywhere within two hours by four people.

MediCAB, the foldable portable hospital developed by Modulus Housing solution by IIT alumni, is composed of four zones including a doctor's room, an isolation room, a medical room/ward and a twin-bed ICU. The startup is developing micro-hospitals that can be deployed rapidly across the nation.

This is a decentralised approach to detect, screen, identify, isolate and treat COVID-19 patients in their local communities through these portable microstructures. Shreeram Ravichandran, Chief Executive Officer of Modulus Housing, said, "The outcome of this pilot project in Kerala will help in proving the applicability of the technology and advantages of micro-hospitals, with MediCAB as an instant infrastructure solution."

"It is difficult to construct buildings from scratch as the requirement is immediate. As the rural population density is relatively low, more micro-hospitals can help greatly in tackling COVID-19 cases," said Ravichandran. Modulus Housing has set up its manufacturing unit at Chengalpet in Tamil Nadu.

Post-COVID-19, these can be remodeled into micro-hospitals/clinics in rural India where the medical infrastructure needs to be augmented, he added. (ANI)