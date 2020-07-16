Woman cop names lover as 'husband' to get quarantined with him

Left Menu
A woman constable attached to the Nagpur police was quarantined for suspected COVID-19 infection with a married man whom she was in relationship with, after she wrongly told the authorities that he was her husband, an official said on Thursday.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 16-07-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 21:32 IST
A woman constable attached to the Nagpur police was quarantined for suspected COVID-19 infection with a married man whom she was in relationship with, after she wrongly told the authorities that he was her husband, an official said on Thursday. The woman constable, who is unmarried, was to be moved to a quarantine centre after one of her colleagues recently tested COVID-19 positive, the official said.

"However, she told the authorities that her husband, who later turned out to be her boyfriend working with the postal department, should also be quarantined along with her. Accordingly, they were together kept at the quarantine facility in the Police Training Centre (PTC)," he said.

However, that man's real wife, who had no idea about his admission to the quarantine centre, was worried as he had not returned home for three days, the official said. She later somehow got to know about her husband's affair and came to the quarantine centre, but denied entry by the guards, the official said.

Thereafter, she lodged a complaint with Bajaj Nagar police against her husband, and met Commissioner of Police Dr Bhushankumar Upadhyay in that connection, after which he ordered an inquiry into the matter. According to police sources, the woman constable and the man had met during a government project in October last year and got into a relationship.

DCP Zone II Vivek Masal, who is conducting the probe, said that the man was later shifted to another quarantine centre..

