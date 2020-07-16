Chandigarh reports 16 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 635

With 16 new COVID-19 cases reported in Chandigarh on Thursday, the tally of positive cases in the Union Territory (UT) has reached 635. Chandigarh Health Department, in a media bulletin, stated the total number of active cases stands at 148 while 476 patients have been cured to date.

Out of 10,244 samples tested, 635 resulted positive and 9,560 were detected negative for COVID-19. However, two samples were rejected, the department said. As of now, 11 people have succumbed to the disease in the UT. (ANI)