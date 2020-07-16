Test all inmates of mental health institute for virus: HC

The Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Tamil Nadu government to arrange for a COVID-19 test on all inmates of the Kilpauk Mental Health Institute here within a week. A Division bench of Justice M M Sundresh and Justice R Hemalatha passed the order on a plea of the Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers seeking immediate COVID-19 care for the inmates.

According to the petitioner, a cook working in the institute had tested positive so did two wardens and three PG students. They were admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital.

Subsequently, the director of the institute tested positive and is currently under home quarantine, the petitioner said. Therefore, it has become imperative to test all the 800 inmates since most of them cannot communicate their symptoms.

"They are not only vulnerable in contracting the infection easily but also play a part in the chain of transmission, the association said..