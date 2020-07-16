Five inmates escape from temporary prison in Pune

Five inmates escape from temporary prison in PunePTI | Pune | Updated: 16-07-2020 23:27 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 23:23 IST
Five inmates escaped from a temporary prison set up near the Yearawada Central Prison in the city on Thursday, the police said. The prisoners fled after cutting a window grill, said an official.
A manhunt has been launched to nab them, he said. The district administration has acquired a hostel building in Yerawada area to set up a temporary prison in view of coronavirus pandemic so as to reduce congestion in the central prison.
