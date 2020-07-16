Left Menu
Development News Edition

Five inmates escape from temporary prison in Pune

PTI | Pune | Updated: 16-07-2020 23:27 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 23:23 IST
Five inmates escape from temporary prison in Pune
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Five inmates escaped from a temporary prison set up near the Yearawada Central Prison in the city on Thursday, the police said. The prisoners fled after cutting a window grill, said an official.

A manhunt has been launched to nab them, he said. The district administration has acquired a hostel building in Yerawada area to set up a temporary prison in view of coronavirus pandemic so as to reduce congestion in the central prison.

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

Hackers accessed Twitter's internal systems to hijack accounts

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Former Pemex boss Lozoya leaves Spain to face charges in Mexico

A former boss of Mexican state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos Pemex who is wanted in Mexico, left Spain on Thursday, authorities said, heading back home to face corruption charges that could weigh heavily on leaders of the previous governm...

Ram temple construction likely to start next month, PM invited: spokesperson

The construction of the Ram temple here is likely to begin next month and an invitation has been sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to conduct the bhumi pujan for it, a spokesperson said. A tentative programme for the construction of the ...

FBI leads search for hackers who hijacked Twitter accounts, scammed bitcoins

The FBI is leading an inquiry into the Twitter hacking, according to sources familiar with the situation, as more Washington lawmakers raised alarms about the breach of high-profile accounts on the social media platform. Earlier the law enf...

Mariners prospect Rodriguez out with broken wrist

Seattle Mariners prospect Julio Rodriguez sustained a hairline fracture in his left wrist while diving for a ball. The injury happened Wednesday at Seattles T-Mobile Park, where the 19-year-old outfielder was participating in a postgame dri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020